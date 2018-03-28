Calgary Food Bank April Events

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop on over to one of the events supporting the Calgary Food Bank this April!



24th Annual Friends Helping Friends Food Drive 2018

April 1 to 30, 2018

All Calgary Safeway, Sobeys, IGA, and Calbridge Homes Locations

CTV's Friends Helping Friends Food Drive, presented by Calbridge Homes, returns for its 24th year this April. This collaboration between Safeway, Sobeys, CTV, Calbridge Homes, and the Calgary Food Bank has raised over $2.5 Million in food and funds since it began, and hopefully 2018 will be the best year yet! Make a food donation at any Safeway, Sobeys, IGA, or Calbridge Homes location, during the month of April. You can also donate online.

Volunteers will be at all Calgary Safeway stores on Saturday, April 7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will be at all Calgary Sobeys and IGA stores on Saturday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Let's be Friends Helping Friends this April!

Kurt Cobain Tribute Jam for Cans

Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Blind Beggar Pub 4608 Macleod Trail SW

Calling all music lovers!!! The Blind Beggar Pub‘s regular Thursday night jam is turning into a tribute night for Kurt Cobain for one night only! This event will also be a "Jam for Cans" event in support of the Calgary Food Bank. Volunteers will be on site from 7 to 10 p.m. collecting food and funds. This is an 18+ event.

Calgary Baby & Tot Show

Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BMO Centre (20 Roundup Way SW) Hall D

The Calgary Food Bank and the Bare Bottoms Diaper Drive have been invited to take part in the annual Calgary Baby & Tot Show! Volunteers will be onsite to collect diapers (opened and unopened packages) and monetary donations toward the purchase of diapers. Individuals who make a donation will be entered to win prizes care of the Calgary Baby & Tot Show.

SUPERTRAIN

Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Genesis Centre 7555 Falconridge Blvd NE

Calgary Model Railway Society (CMRS) presents, SUPERTRAIN; Canada's biggest and best annual train show. With over 100 exhibits, displays, commercial vendors, live clinics, demonstrations, and trains to ride on; there is something for everyone. Food bank volunteers will be on site to collect monetary and non-perishable donations. General Admission is $15 (age 15 and under are Free), $1 off admission with a donation to the Calgary Food Bank.

AGGIE DAYS - FAMILY DAYS

Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nutrien Western Event Centre – Calgary Stampede 1800 Stampede Trail SE

AGGIE DAYS - FAMILY DAYS are a free educational experience for families. Come see real farm animals, and find out where your food comes from! Also check out the Stock Dog Competition on Saturday and the Extreme Cowboy Race on Sunday.

Sikh Youth Calgary Walking Away Hunger Campaign

April 3 to May 12, 2018

Neighbourhoods of Castleridge, Whitehorn, Saddleridge, Taradale, Martindale and Coral Springs

Walking Away Hunger is an annual campaign held by the Sikh community to raise food and funds for the Calgary Food Bank. Watch for Food Drive bags to be dropped off by community youth at households in the neighbourhoods of Castleridge, Whitehorn, Saddleridge, Taradale, Martindale and Coral Springs. Information flyers accompanying the bags will include a pick- up date for the bags. The event wraps up on May 12th at the annual Nagar Kirtan celebration located at the Dashmesh Culture Centre at 135 Martindale Blvd NE.

Calgary Reads - Book Collection

April 16 to 27, 2018; Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Calgary Food Bank 5000 – 11 Street SE

In preparation for the annual CBC Calgary Reads Big Book Sale, the Calgary Food Bank is proud to partner with and support Calgary Reads by being a book drop off location for the 2018 Book Sale. Volunteers will be in the Calgary Food Bank parking lot (5000 11 St SE) accepting book donations and ensuring they are safely stored in the Big Steel Boxes. Share a book. Change a life! Children's and Adult books accepted.

AMA Shredding Events

Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cardel Theatre 180 Quarry Park Boulevard SE

SHREDDING to protect against IDENTITY THEFT. Every spring, AMA holds free member-exclusive shredding events around the province to help members safely dispose of personal documents. AMA members are encouraged to make a monetary or non-perishable donation to the Calgary Food Bank for this event. Volunteers will be on site to accept donations and represent the food bank. Not only will you protect yourself against identity theft but you can also help out the Calgary community.

Nifty Fifty's Ford Club 2018 Spring Thaw Car Show

Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Heritage Park (parking lot next to Gasoline Alley) 1900 Heritage Dr SW

The Nifty Fifty's Ford Club of Calgary presents the 33rd Annual Spring Thaw Car Show on Sunday, April 29. Check out Calgary's largest single-day Show & Shine at its new venue; Heritage Park. This outdoor showcase marks the unofficial launch of the 2018 cruising season. Since 1997, the annual Spring Thaw Car Show has raised over $58,600 in food and funds for the Calgary Food Bank. Volunteers will be available on site to accept food and funds.

Visit the website for more information on these events and the #CalgaryFoodBank

Media Contact:

Tara Sarjoo

Development & Communications Coordinator

403.312.8135