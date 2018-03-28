MB Financial, Inc. Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc., (NASDAQ:MBFI) today announced it will release its first quarter 2018 earnings at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 and host a conference call later that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The Company will notify the public that the results have been issued through a press release and will post the results to the Company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.mbfinancial.com. The earnings release will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website, https://www.sec.gov/, as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be furnished by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call should call 1.888.317.6003 (toll free) or 1.412.317.6061 and enter the code 4466951. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, this call is being webcast and can be accessed via the Company's Investor Relations website. Following the call, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends. The replay will remain available through May 1, 2018.

MBFI is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients' success.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Information at MB Financial, Inc. contact:

Berry Allen – Investor Relations

E-Mail: beallen@mbfinancial.com