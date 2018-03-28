Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) is proud to announce that Adrienne Sipe has joined the company as senior vice president, Small Business Administration lending director for First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank. First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial are part of First Horizon.



Sipe will oversee strategies, approach and execution for SBA lending across all areas of the company. She will concentrate on building and refining the SBA lending team to align with the strategic priorities of First Tennessee, which ranks No. 5 among American Banker's Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks.

"We believe Adrienne's experience and leadership in the SBA and commercial lending industry will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our services in this dynamic market segment," said Bill Holt, executive vice president, commercial and business banking/treasury services for First Tennessee. "Her expertise in SBA business development, underwriting and leading top level teams make her the perfect candidate for this new role in our company."

Sipe is a financial services veteran with more than two decades of experience in SBA and commercial lending. Her previous industry experience includes roles as director of government and guaranteed lending, and senior SBA business development officer. She was also owner of SBA Solutions, which packaged, closed and audited SBA loans for community banks as a service provider and offered training programs for SBA lenders, underwriters and packagers.

Sipe earned her undergraduate degree from the University of West Florida and an Executive MBA from Kennesaw State University. She is the former Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Lender's Quality Circle and will be based in Atlanta.

Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee, more than 300 branches across the southeast U.S., and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. We were founded in 1864, have the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country, and have one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has over 300 financial advisors and about $30 billion in assets under administration. FTN Financial, with 28 offices across the U.S., is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. First Tennessee, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial are part of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN). We have been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstTennessee.com.

