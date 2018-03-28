The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Sports, May 8th in New York City

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



How technology and big data are transforming the way we live, work and play—from high-tech sports betting to championship-winning analytics.

Confirmed speakers include:

Katrina Adams | Chairman of the Board and President, United States Tennis Association

John Foley | Co-Founder and CEO, Peloton

Jeff Luhnow | General Manager, Houston Astros (World Series Champs 2017)

Rose Namajunas | UFC Strawweight Champion, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Adam Silver | Commissioner, National Basketball Association

Casey Wasserman | Chairman, LA2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wasserman

More speakers and demonstrations to be announced shortly.

For the most up to date information on programming, please visit: https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/sports/

About the Festival:

Don't wait for the next life-changing innovation. Find it at The Future of Everything Festival. Join top Journal editors and an extraordinary group of thinkers, makers and doers as they explore the exciting changes transforming our world. From art to artificial intelligence, it's the definitive look ahead.

Get revelatory insights from must-see speakers, discover New York at its most innovative and experience amazing breakthroughs in robotics, neuro-tech and more at our Innovation Hub. Don't miss out—this is where the future takes shape.