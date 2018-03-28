The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Money, May 9th in New York City

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Is cash history? Will cryptocurrency someday be king? What might digital money for a globalized world look like? From payments to investments and regulation, a series of discussions on the future of money guided by the WSJ's peerless financial journalists.



Confirmed speakers include:

Gadi Amit | President and Principal Designer, NewDealDesign LLC

Khe Hy | Contributing Editor, Quartz at Work; Creator, RadReads

Jonathan Neman | Co-Founder and CEO, Sweetgreen

Michael Norton | Professor, Harvard Business School

Helaine Olen | Author, "Pound Foolish"; Co-Author, "The Index Card"

Gretchen Rubin | author, "The Happiness Project" and "The Four Tendencies"; host, "Happier with Gretchen Rubin" podcast

Dan Schulman | President and CEO, PayPal

Charlie Shrem | Founder, CryptoIQ.co

More speakers and demonstrations to be announced shortly.

For the most up to date information on programming, please visit: https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/money/

About the Festival:

Don't wait for the next life-changing innovation. Find it at The Future of Everything Festival. Join top Journal editors and an extraordinary group of thinkers, makers and doers as they explore the exciting changes transforming our world. From art to artificial intelligence, it's the definitive look ahead.

Get revelatory insights from must-see speakers, discover New York at its most innovative and experience amazing breakthroughs in robotics, neuro-tech and more at our Innovation Hub. Don't miss out—this is where the future takes shape.



