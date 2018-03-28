Diane Woodend Jones Receives COMTO's Women Who Move the Nation Honor

Washington, DC, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in Washington, DC at the historic Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) held its 7th annual "Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation" awards ceremony. Diane Woodend Jones, Board Chair, WTS International, Chairman and Principal, Lea+Elliott, Inc. was among the impressive group of women honored.

Diane Woodend Jones pictured here in the center with the COMTO award.



Diane Woodend Jones, Board Chair, WTS International, Chairman and Principal, Lea+Elliott, Inc.









Fifteen women from all sectors of the transportation industry were recognized and saluted for their contributions to the industry.

Several of the other honorees are also WTS members and supporters. The full list of 2018 Women Who Move the Nation honorees are:

Barbara Arens, Senior Vice President - Central Region Business Manager, WSP USA

Heather Barry, Vice President - Strategic Partnerships, SSP America

Rosa Beckett, Chief Administrative Officer, Jacksonville Aviation Authority

Jill Chen-Stober, Manager, Service Performance & Analysis, TriMet

Kim Day, CEO, Denver International Airport

Christy Hall, Secretary, South Carolina Department of Transportation

Ryland McClendon, Assistant General Manager of Communications and External Affairs, MARTA

Donna McNamee, Trustee, Laketran; Chair of Transit Board Members Committee, APTA

Diana Mendes, Senior Vice President, HNTB

Michelle Pourciau, Director, Baltimore City Department of Transportation

Leslie Richards, Secretary, PennDOT

Stephanie Wiggins, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, LA Metro

K. Jane Williams, Deputy Administrator, Acting Administrator, Federal Transit Administration

Lisa Winston-Hicks, Executive Vice President & General Counsel and Chairman of the Board, MV Transportation

Diane Woodend Jones, Chair, WTS International, Chairman and Principal, Lea+Elliott, Inc.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege to receive the COMTO Women Who Move the Nation award along with the impressive women who received this distinguished recognition this year," said Jones. "I am very grateful to have been selected and thrilled to be a part of the legacy of industry leaders that have been honored with this prestigious COMTO award."

COMTO inaugurated its Celebrating Women Who Move the Nation awards in 2012, starting a new tradition of recognizing the accomplishments and influence of today's outstanding women in transportation. The 2018 recipients join a long list of honorees who represent a broad range of professionals in the transportation industry.

WTS International, the industry's premier multi-modal association, is an international organization with more than 6,500 members (including women and men) and 79 chapters. WTS is connected to a network of 40,000 transportation professionals. Local chapters generate high-caliber professional development and networking opportunities for WTS members across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through its professional activities, networking opportunities, and unparalleled access to industry and government leaders, WTS is turning the glass ceiling into a career portal. Every transportation mode is represented, as is every service within the industry. From federal leaders to engineers and planners, the WTS membership base represents nearly 1,500 companies and 400 agencies in more than 90 cities. More information can be found at www.WTSinternational.org.

