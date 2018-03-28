The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) Teams with Cambridge Associates to Host Forum and Networking Event in Boston on April 9, 2018

BOSTON, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) and Cambridge Associates will host a topical forum on investment- and diversity-related topics on April 9, 2018, at Cambridge Associates' headquarters in Boston.



AAAIM is a national non-profit organization focused on advancing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the investment management field. The organization, an alliance of prominent, successful Asian American leaders, serves as a conduit between Asian American investment professionals and institutional investors, and is the official partner to the US' largest public pension plans in their Emerging Manager and Diversity & Inclusion efforts. Cambridge Associates is a global investment firm that serves institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, pensions and private clients.

The event, which begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m., will include panels with expert participants on topics ranging from opportunities with minority and women-owned enterprises (MWBE) in investment management to an overview of the public and private markets. There will also be a networking social following the panels.

Panelists from Cambridge Associates are Sona Menon, Head of North American Pensions and an outsourced chief Investment officer (OCIO), and Liqian Ma, Managing Director focused on building and implementing private investment programs with a focus on impact investing/ESG for family offices, foundations, and endowments.

Other participants include Brenda Chia, Founding Board Member and Co-Chair of AAAIM and Venture Partner at Paladin Capital Group; Juan Martinez, Chief Financial Officer at the Knight Foundation; Mary Tolan, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Chicago Pacific Founders; York Lo, Senior Investment Analyst at John Hancock Investments; Alison Svizzero, Director of Investments at Children's Hospital Boston; and Shannon Zoller, Founder of Tephra Advisors.

Grace Reyes, President of AAAIM, said, "We wholeheartedly appreciate the support of Cambridge Associates for our first-ever, highly anticipated AAAIM Boston Regional Event. Our strategic partnership and alignment with Cambridge Associates help us carry out our mission to promote diversity within the investment management industry."

Menon of Cambridge Associates said, "We are excited to be supporting this event that brings together Asian American and other institutional investment professionals. We believe that strong investment performance derives from many factors, including broad and unbiased inclusion and diverse representation throughout our workforce and industry. Forums like this help drive important discussions and offer opportunities for professionals to network, share ideas, and identify new opportunities."

For more information about attending, please click here.

For more information about AAAIM, its regional events, and the National Conference, please visit www.aaaim.org. For the latest insights and updates on AAAIM, connect with Grace on LinkedIn here.

About the Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM)

AAAIM was founded in 2006 to serve as a platform for Asian American investment managers to meet and conduct business with plan sponsors, fund-of-funds and institutional investors. AAAIM encourages institutional investors to diversify their pool of fund managers by introducing them to high-performing, qualified Asian American fund managers across all major asset classes such as hedge funds, fixed income, private equity, real estate, and venture. AAAIM encourages and fosters business ties among Asian-led and managed firms, and takes a deep interest in mentoring Asian American students who intend to create a career in finance. For more info, please go to http://www.aaaim.org.

About Cambridge Associates

Cambridge Associates is a leading global investment firm. We aim to help endowments & foundations, pension plans, and private clients implement and manage custom investment portfolios that generate outperformance so they can maximize their impact on the world. Working alongside its early clients, among them leading university endowments, the firm pioneered the strategy of high-equity orientation and broad diversification, which since the 1980s has been a primary driver of performance for institutional investors. Cambridge Associates delivers a range of portfolio management services, including outsourced CIO, non-discretionary portfolio management, staff extension, and asset class mandates.

Cambridge Associates maintains offices in Boston; Arlington, VA; Beijing; Dallas; London; Menlo Park, CA; New York; San Francisco; Singapore; Sydney; and Toronto. Cambridge Associates consists of five global investment consulting affiliates that are all under common ownership and control. For more information, please visit www.cambridgeassociates.com.

