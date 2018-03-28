Quin Arts and Getty Images Present Slim Aarons Exhibition Co-Curated with DK Johnston and the Getty Images Gallery

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legendary photographer Slim Aarons, whose portraits of Hollywood stars and A-list socialites helped define the "cult of celebrity" itself, would have been right at home at a luxury hotel in New York – just as he was for decades in glamorous settings that ranged from Mustique to the French Riviera. It's fitting, then, that a new exhibition of his work, co-curated by Quin Arts curator DK Johnston and Getty Images Gallery, is scheduled to open at the Quin, starting on April 12. The exhibition of nearly 20 Slim Aarons works, from the Getty Images archive, will be featured in the hotel's triplex Penthouse Suite and selected public spaces through the end of 2018. All gallery-quality prints will be available for purchase for the duration of the show.



Desert House Party, 1970. Photo by Slim Aarons/Getty Images Gallery





Though Aarons would become renowned for his portraits of celebrities in their "natural habitats," ranging from luxury yachts to the beaches of Italian islands, his training as a photographer came under much more rigorous circumstances in the US Army. Born in New York City in 1916, George Allen ‘Slim' Aarons joined the armed forces in 1935. By the time of his graduation from West Point, he was official photographer for the military academy.

He served as a combat photographer in World War II, covering the North Africa campaign, the fall of Tobruk, and eventually, the liberation of Rome. Aarons was wounded on assignment and awarded a purple heart for bravery. Tragically, however, his twin brother Peter died in action. Despite the heartache of war, Aarons had become enamored with Italy and moved to Rome after the war to open a bureau for Life magazine.

Aarons photographed stars of the Italian film scene, including Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, and directors such as Fellini and Antonioni. He moved back to the US In 1951 with his new wife, Lorita Dewart, whom he met at Life, and settled on the west coast. He transitioned from documentary to celebrity photography, moving to large-format color portraits. Aarons kept up with celebrities and socialites by traveling to the French Riviera, the Greek and Italian islands, Mustique, Bermuda, Monte Carlo and Monaco.

As a 2006 obituary in The Guardian noted, Slim Aarons was "ahead of his time in creating the cult of celebrity," contributing to publications including Town and Country, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Travel & Leisure, and Life, and supplying them, "with a regular stream of marquises and princesses, ladies and hostesses, horse shows and luxury hotels, jazz musicians and politicians, and - above all - private pools, polo-players, playboys and girls."

Aarons portraits of stars ranged from Truman Capote and Gore Vidal to Louis Armstrong and President Kennedy, and almost all the Hollywood greats of his period including Clark Gable, Gary Cooper, James Stuart, Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, Tony Curtis, and Janet Leigh. As a testament to his immersion in the Hollywood movie scene, Aarons even appeared in four films in the 1960s. James Stewart's character as a photographer in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller, Rear Window, was reportedly loosely based on Aarons, with the set a replica of his apartment.

Aarons works have been published in collections including, A Wonderful Time: an Intimate Portrait of the Good Life (1974), Once Upon a Time (2003) and A Place in the Sun (2005). In 1997 Aarons consigned his extensive collection to the Getty Foundation. The Getty Images Gallery is the home to the Slim Aarons collection. With a physical presence in London and a digital platform bringing the world closer to photographic art, the Gallery has unique access to one of the world's largest privately owned archives.

