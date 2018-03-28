ENVISION DECKING ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH DEALERS CHOICE

Joplin, Missouri, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAMKO Building Products, Inc. is pleased to announce a new agreement with Dealers Choice to distribute Envision composite decking in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

"Dealers Choice is excited to partner with TAMKO as we continue to diversify and expand our product offering for our independent dealers, lumberyards and home centers in the Georgia market," said National Vice President for Dealers Choice, Todd Skaggs.

Eastern Sales Manager for TAMKO Envision, Mark Kalady said, "This new distribution agreement speaks to the strength in TAMKO's existing relationship with Dealers Choice parent company, Beacon. TAMKO is thrilled about the new growth prospects now available for its composite decking in the Atlanta, Georgia metro market, where a significant amount of business opportunities exist."

Dealers Choice will stock multiple colors and board sizes of TAMKO's Envision® Distinction, Envision® Inspiration and EverGrain® composite decking lines, along with color match deck screws and Everclip hidden fasteners in its Suwanee, Georgia location.

About Dealers Choice

Dealers Choice is the nation's fastest growing distributor of roofing, siding, gypsum, millwork, building insulation and accessories. With 23 distribution centers across the United States, Dealers Choice is uniquely equipped to service building supply dealers, lumber yards and home centers and provide an unparalleled level of customer service and satisfaction. For more information, visit their website at www.TheDealersChoice.com .

About TAMKO Composite Lumber

From decking to railing, TAMKO's composite lumber offerings provide homeowners with exceptional options to create a beautiful outdoor space where beautiful things happen. These offerings include Envision Distinction™, Envision Inspiration™, Envision Expression™, EverGrain®, Marquee Railing® and TAM- RAIL®. For more information, visit our website at www.EnvisionDecking.com .

Note to editors and writers – The correct capitalization of the company name is TAMKO, due to the fact that it is an acronym. The letters stand for Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma – the company's original trade area when founded in 1944. TAMKO's trade area is now all 50 states.

