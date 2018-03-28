UBM and Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council Team Up for the Fourth Annual Massachusetts Medtech Week

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBM and the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) will partner for the fourth annual Massachusetts Medtech week, bringing together two of the region's most respected medical technology authorities to provide top educational content featuring the latest innovations in medical technology at BIOMEDevice Boston 2018 and MassMEDIC's 22nd Annual Conference. The events will also host Jeff Karp, Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and MIT as the 2018 keynote speaker, providing insight into biomedical innovation and regenerative medicine.



"Our partnership with MassMEDIC has been tremendously successful over the past four years and is a direct testament to the thriving medical technology industry that is ubiquitous in New England," said Nina Brown, vice president of events, UBM. "We are pleased to play a large role in Massachusetts Medtech week by hosting the most important technologies and trends that will enhance this evolving industry in the coming years."

In addition to providing unprecedented educational content and a plethora of networking opportunities, the two events will host more than 4,500 industry engineers and executives and will house 450 leading suppliers across the region's thriving medical technology industry.

"We're excited to again bring two well-respected industry events together to headline Massachusetts Medtech Week, one of the most important weeks of the year for New England's medical technology industry. The partnership between MassMEDIC and UBM benefits both the local industries and the region as a whole," said Tom Sommer, president, MassMEDIC. "We are also thrilled to welcome Jeff Karp, Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and MIT, to our event. Jeff is at the forefront of regenerative medicine and will share invaluable insights on the topic in his keynote presentation."

About Jeff Karp:

Dr. Jeff Karp is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Principal Faculty at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, and an affiliate faculty at the Broad Institute and at the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology. His work spans the fields of drug delivery, medical devices, stem cell therapeutics and tissue adhesives. In addition to his research, Karp is dedicated to the career development of next-generation bioengineers working at the forefront of regenerative medicine. Karp strives to create an educationally conducive environment that fosters the development of scientific confidence.

In his keynote presentation, Biomedical Innovation- A Report from the Frontier, Karp will share insights from his long and successful career in regenerative medicine, and also explore the latest in biology and medicine. Karp's keynote presentation will take place Wednesday, April 18 from 12:00- 12:30 PM.

Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Boston and Design and Manufacturing New England will also run alongside BIOMEDevice Boston and MassMEDIC's 22nd Annual Conference.

