Corelight Welcomes Seasoned Security Executive to Lead Product Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corelight, the most powerful network visibility solution provider for cybersecurity, today announced Brian Dye has joined as the company's Chief Product Officer. Dye was previously executive vice president of corporate products at McAfee, leading a team of more than 2,000 and more than $1 billion in business.



"Brian's comprehensive experience creating strong cybersecurity product portfolios will be critical to Corelight, as we develop new solutions to accelerate the work of incident response, intrusion detection, and forensics," said Gregory Bell, CEO of Corelight. "Brian brings the ideal mix of technical skill, product vision, industry knowledge and business acumen. He complements our existing team perfectly, and will truly take us to the next level."

As Chief Product Officer, Dye is responsible for all aspects of the Corelight Sensor family including product management, roadmap and strategy. During his tenure at McAfee, Dye was responsible for crafting a new portfolio strategy, investing in organic technology development, growing the product management and user experience functions, and was a key contributor to the TPG investment and Intel spin-out. Prior to McAfee, Dye was the group vice president and general manager of mobile platforms at Citrix where he was responsible for product management, product marketing, engineering, and cloud operations. Dye also spent a decade at Symantec in a series of product leadership roles across the enterprise portfolio.

"Organizations cannot act on data that they are not aware of or that they cannot make sense of, which leaves their networks vulnerable to cyber attack," said Dye. "Corelight offers a battle-tested platform built on Bro – which was created and cultivated by the Corelight founders more than a decade ago – that is supercharged with the capabilities that enterprises demand in a strong network visibility solution. I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate and strengthen the Corelight product portfolio to exceed the needs of our growing global customer base."

About Corelight

Corelight delivers the most powerful network visibility solutions for information security professionals, helping them understand network traffic and defend their organizations more effectively. Corelight solutions are built on a foundation of Bro, the powerful and widely-used open source network analysis framework that generates actionable, real-time data for thousands of security teams worldwide. Its first product, the Corelight Sensor, is a high-performance, turn-key appliance with numerous integrations and capabilities enterprises need for deployment at scale. The Bro project was initially developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), and has been supported by the US Department of Energy (DOE), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the International Computer Science Institute (ICSI). Corelight is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

