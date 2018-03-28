Ruth Werhahn to join Executive Board of TÜV Rheinland AG

COLOGNE, Germany and LITTLETON, Mass., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruth Werhahn is to become a new Executive Board member of TÜV Rheinland AG on April 1, 2018. She will assume responsibility for HR affairs as the new fourth member of the global testing service provider's Executive Board and take on the position of Labor Relations Director in accordance with the German Co-Determination Act. A fully qualified lawyer, she was previously HR Director for Germany at the E.ON Group.



Professor Bruno O. Braun, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV Rheinland AG, commented, "We are delighted to have gained an experienced HR manager in Ruth Werhahn. She is hugely familiar with the energy industry, an industry in which companies and their employees are facing significant change and major challenges." Having been in charge of business development of the Scandinavian markets and served as Head of Electric Mobility at E.ON, she was also involved in shaping key future-oriented topics for several years.

Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO of TÜV Rheinland AG, said, "The knowledge and expertise of our employees is our greatest resource. Several important tasks lie ahead, particularly in HR, and the addition of Ruth Werhahn to the Executive Board allows us to tackle them even more effectively. They include digitization of our working world as well as attracting highly qualified specialists worldwide."

Ruth Werhahn was born in 1971, studied law at Bonn University, among others, and started her professional career in 2000 at Veba AG in Düsseldorf. In 2001, Ruth Werhahn moved to the newly created E.ON Group, where she held various managerial roles. From 2016, as HR Director of E.ON Germany, she oversaw the HR work of the German network and distribution companies. Moreover, Ruth Werhahn holds seats on various supervisory boards including that of LVM Versicherung Münster.

"TÜV Rheinland performs the essential and meaningful task of ensuring greater quality and safety of people, technology, and the environment. In addition, as a testing company, it is constantly involved in developing new technologies and innovations all over the world. I have been fascinated by this from the outset," said Ruth Werhahn, in keen anticipation of her new role. Honing the longstanding corporate culture as a basis for a successful future is as important to her as successfully positioning the company as an employer brand among global competitors.

