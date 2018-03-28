Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:XPLR) today announced that it is working with a leading German automotive manufacturer on a new multi-million-dollar Industry 4.0 initiative that, when complete, will result in the creation of several paperless factories in eight countries.



Xplore Bobcat fully rugged tablets are being mounted onto new cart-based workstations using vibration and shock-resistant Xplore xDock G2 mobile docking systems and then installed directly on the assembly lines in the manufacturer's three largest factories in the world, all of which are based in Germany. The rugged tablet-based solution will also be implemented in several other countries during phase one of this multi-year project, including the United States, Russia, China, and South Africa. Xplore started fulfilling the initial orders for this project in July 2017.

"Although this leading automotive manufacturer has been an Xplore customer for nearly 13 years, we are always honored when they ask us to help them execute groundbreaking new projects, such as this first-of-its-kind paperless factory," commented John Graff, vice president of marketing, Xplore. "The flexibility provided by Xplore rugged tablets, and our technology's interoperability with a host of Industry 4.0 architectures, will enable them to evolve their business process design and maintain their competitive edge as customer demands rise. It also proves the business case for certain mobility frameworks within smart factory environments."

This customer decided to standardize on the Bobcat-based mobility solution for its new paperless workstations after extensive testing and evaluation against other rugged tablet and mobile computer form factors. With just one Bobcat rugged tablet, this manufacturer is replacing more than 240 printed sheets of paper per cart, per day, with an automated, real-time flow of data throughout each plant. Production line workers are now able to instantly search and retrieve vehicle component manuals and assembly instructions using the rugged tablets. The resulting increase in productivity and factory uptime has enabled the customer to improve production output, and that translates directly into bottom line success. At the same time, the global auto leader is saving millions of dollars in paper, ink, printers and overall printer maintenance.

For more information on the Xplore Bobcat rugged tablet, please visit www.xploretech.com/Bobcat. To learn more about Xplore's manufacturing mobility solutions, including those compatible with Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things architectures, visit www.xploretech.com/manufacturing .

About Xplore Technologies

Xplore is The Rugged Tablet Authority™, exclusively manufacturing powerful, long-lasting, and customer-defined rugged tablet PCs since 1996. Today, Xplore offers the broadest portfolio of genuinely rugged tablets – and the most complete lineup of rugged tablet accessories – on Earth. Its mobility solutions are purpose-built for the energy, utilities, telecommunications, military and defense, manufacturing, distribution, public safety, healthcare, government, and field service sectors. The company's award-winning military-grade computers are also among the most powerful and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. Visit www.xploretech.com for more information on how Xplore and its global channel partners engineer complete mobility solutions to meet specialized workflow demands. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

