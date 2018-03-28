Clio Cloud Conference Announces New York Times Best-Selling Authors, Bill Burnett and Dave Evans, as Keynote Speakers

Vancouver, BC, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal practice management, announces the first keynote speakers for the 2018 Clio Cloud Conference. Co-authors of the #1 New York Times Best Seller, Designing Your Life, Bill Burnett and Dave Evans will be co-hosting a keynote on how to look at career and life planning through the lens of design.





Pictured: Bill Burnett (L) and Dave Evans (R), co-authors of the #1 New York Times Best Seller, Designing Your Life﻿, will be co-hosting a keynote on how to look at career and life planning through the lens of design at the 2018 Clio Cloud Conference.

Photo Credit: Creative Live



Pictured: The cover of the #1 New York Best Seller, Designing Your Life, written by Bill Burnett and Dave Evans.









"We are extremely excited to bring Bill Burnett and Dave Evans to this year's Clio Cloud Conference," said Jack Newton CEO and Co-founder of Clio. "What we learned from the 2017 Legal Trends Report is that legal professionals still only spend 2.3 hours (29% of an 8-hour workday) on billable tasks. Bill Burnett and Dave Evans will teach attendees how to implement design thinking to propel their careers, and act more efficiently and effectively to solve firm problems."

With this keynote, Clio Cloud Conference attendees will be given the tools to assess life and career scenarios in the same way a designer tests multiple prototypes. This approach fosters creativity and adaptability, allowing legal professionals to embrace more than one path.

After years as a successful tech exec at Apple and Electronic Arts, Dave Evans came to realize that his real mission in life was to help others find theirs. Today he teaches Life Design at Stanford University and is the co-author of Designing Your Life. Evans' lectures are transformative for both college students and executives, inspiring them to view life not as a problem that needs to be solved, but as a creative adventure.

Bill Burnett is an award-winning Silicon Valley designer and the Executive Director of the renowned Design Program at Stanford University. Having worked at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, his innovative thinking has helped create award-winning products such as Apple's PowerBook laptops and the original Hasbro Star Wars action figures. He is the co-author of Designing Your Life, an empowering book that emphasizes actionable tools for designing a life at any age.

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, and continue to transform the practice of law, for good, it's fitting that our keynote speakers will shed light on forging new and creative paths," said Newton.

Now in its sixth year, the Clio Cloud Conference brings together over 1,500 of the best and brightest from the legal, business, and technology worlds for the industry's top legal technology conference–educating, growing, and actively solving points of contention for lawyers and their clients.

Industry experts couldn't agree more, and praised last year's event.

"The Clio Cloud Conference certainly did not disappoint this year. Inspirational bookended practical and forward-thinking sessions, leaving attendees with big plans for the coming year," said Megan Zavieh of Attorney at Work.

This year's Clio Cloud Conference runs from October 4-5, 2018 in New Orleans. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their 2018 passes early as space is limited.

###

About Clio:

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2008, Clio is the most comprehensive cloud-based practice management platform for the legal industry. With the help of the cloud, Clio eases the processes of time tracking, billing, administration, and collaboration for law firms of all sizes. One of Canada's fastest-growing companies with international reach, Clio employs over 250 individuals with a rapidly growing customer base spanning 90 countries. Clio has been named one of CIX's Top 20 Most Innovative Technology Companies, and for the last two years, has been recognized by Deloitte on both the Fast50 and the Fast500 lists. Learn more at clio.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74c0604d-7e64-4413-926f-619b461b69e3

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/601675ea-4c5b-4c3a-b17d-d8b330494ee8

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/149f6cf5-01ef-4634-a276-727c8a9b251d

Sasha Perrin, Corporate Communications Manager Clio 1-800-347-8314 sasha.perrin@clio.com