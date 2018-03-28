cogint Announces Spin-Off and Shift in Management Team

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) today announced the successful completion of the spin-off of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT), its risk management business. Following this transaction, Fluent, a cogint subsidiary and an industry leader in data-driven digital marketing services, will be cogint's sole operating business. As part of the transaction, the Company announced the appointment of the Fluent management team, including Ryan Schulke, Matthew Conlin, Ryan Perfit, and Don Patrick, as the Company's new leadership team and reconstituted its Board to five members, with Mr. Schulke and Mr. Conlin joined by incumbents Peter Benz and Don Mathis and a new appointee, Andrew Frawley, who previously served as CEO of Epsilon.



Ryan Schulke and Matthew Conlin, the co-founders of Fluent, were appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President. The two founded Fluent in 2010, which was privately held before merging with the Company in 2015. Fluent is a leader in data-driven digital marketing and customer acquisition and was responsible for the majority of the revenue and profit for cogint and has been profitable since inception.

"The majority of the new cogint leadership team have been operating the Fluent business for over seven years and we are proud to take over the reins of cogint. We've dedicated ourselves to the growth and profitability of our brand, and look forward to delivering for our shareholders," said Ryan Schulke, CEO.

Don Patrick, the newest member of Fluent's management team, was appointed the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Patrick, a seasoned executive, previously served as President of Infogroup Marketing Services, a business unit of InfoGROUP, Inc., and as Chief Operating Officer of Merkle.

Ryan Perfit was appointed the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Perfit has served as Senior Vice President, Finance, and joined Fluent in 2012.

About Cogint, Inc.

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is an industry leader in data-driven digital marketing services, focusing on customer acquisition and re-engagement campaigns, and serving over 500 leading consumer brands and direct marketers. Leveraging a unique data-driven platform, cogint enables advertisers to more effectively target and engage their most valuable customers, with precision, at a massive scale. The company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.cogint.com or www.fluentco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether we will be able to deliver for our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in cogint's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by cogint's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Investors:

Jordyn Tarazi

Cogint, Inc.

(646) 356-8469

JTarazi@Fluentco.com

Media:

North 6th Agency, Inc.

(212) 334-9753 ext. 143

fluent@n6a.com