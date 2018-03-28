EIS Group Names Insurance C-suite Veteran Sharon Ludlow to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced the appointment of insurance C-suite veteran Sharon Ludlow, CPA, CA, to the board of directors. Ludlow brings more than 25 years of experience in both the life & health and property & casualty insurance industries to the role. She served as president of Aviva Insurance Canada, and president and chief executive officer of Swiss Re Canada.



Ludlow is a member of the board of directors of health and dental benefits insurer Green Shield Canada and biotech company Ortho Regenerative Technologies, and is an advisory board member at on-demand auto insurance start-up Autonomy Insurance. She previously served on the boards of the Insurance Bureau of Canada and the Canadian Life & Health Insurance Association. Earlier in her career, Ludlow, along with co-founders launched Kanetix, Canada's first on-line insurance marketplace for consumers. Ludlow currently serves as the head of insurance investments strategy for OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans and is responsible for setting and executing the strategic plan with respect to OMERS insurance investments.

"We are delighted that Sharon has joined our board," said EIS Group's chief executive officer, Alec Miloslavsky. "Sharon brings deep insight, experience and knowledge to EIS Group through her years of executive leadership in insurance. Her strategic guidance and commitment to industry innovation will be a tremendous help as EIS Group grows its multi-line insurance platform and expands its footprint in global markets."

"As new insurance business models emerge upon which insurers can create value in the new digital era, insurers need to look closely and critically at what enabling technologies and partnerships will support their growth," says Ludlow. "EIS Group was recently recognized as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms and is well-positioned both strategically and technically to help insurers innovate and thrive and I am honored with the opportunity to contribute to EIS Group's success."

About EIS Group

EIS Group moves insurance carriers closer to their customers. Leading insurers use the EIS® digital insurance platform to build and deliver fast, simple, engaging experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle — quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and service. The cloud-enabled platform of core, experience and insight solutions empowers insurers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and create competitive advantages. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers digital insurance for property/casualty and benefits insurers of all sizes, worldwide.

Media Contact:

