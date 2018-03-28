Innovest Global, Inc. March Shareholder Update Highlights Selection of Auditor, Large Acquisition Pipeline, Continued Progress

CLEVELAND, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC:IVST) has engaged NMS Inc., to audit its 2016 and 2017 financial results to PCAOB standard. Innovest's acquisition pipeline now features fourteen companies.



Innovest continued to advance its business plan throughout this month. The company has engaged NMS Inc. to audit its 2016 and 2017 financial results. Management feels having two years of audited financial statements to PCAOB standard is a component necessary for its uplisting strategy. NMS is a Cleveland based, PCAOB compliant Certified Public Accountant firm with 40 employees and a 30-year track record.

The company has integrated three acquisitions in the first quarter, and is now operating with baseline quarterly revenue beginning second quarter 2018, of $800,000 in its Commercial & Industrial Division. The acquisition of H.P. Technologies last week, is the most recent. The Biotechnology & Health Sciences Division will launch upon its first completed transaction, expected this spring. The current pipeline of fourteen companies includes seven in the Commercial & Industrial Division, three in Biotechnology & Health Sciences. The others would mark entry into subsequent divisions. Eleven of the fourteen companies each generate greater annual revenue than Innovests current base, showing the business plan advancing to incrementally larger transactions. The company sees additions to, and subtractions from, the pipeline list regularly.

"We have a proprietary five-phase acquisition pipeline model," said Dan Martin, CEO of Innovest Global, Inc. "To make the list, the first phase is that we've spoken to the decision maker, and that person is seriously interested in exploring the terms of a possible transaction." At that point the company gets extremely focused advancing each opportunity through the pipeline. Mr. Martin continued, "What can't be lost is that these are incredibly important decisions for the owners. In some cases they have spent their entire lives building a business. And I'm incredibly honored that they consider us, as a successor to help take it to the next level. We operate on their timeline, respectful of their particular considerations, and seek longstanding relationships as a priority."

NMS is a full service accounting, tax and wealth management firm providing essential and unique solutions for individuals and businesses. Their goal is to keep clients fully compliant while also helping to ensure they reach financial success. They have been in business for over 30 years and have helped more than 10,000 clients in Chardon, Mentor, Twinsburg, Middlefield and the surrounding areas. Their staff of over 40, include CPA's and professionals who deliver superior service and offer personalized solutions to their clients needs.

It has been a busy month at Innovest, for both the Commercial & Industrial Division, and the forthcoming Biotechnology & Health Sciences Division. Look for much more information to come soon. As noted consistently, the company will increasingly use Twitter, which can be accessed both on Twitter @innovestglobal and on the front page of our website www.innovestglobal.com , for important company updates. This includes information that may be material, so please follow us and visit our website regularly! For more information on Innovest contact info@innovestglobal.com, or call Innovest investor Relations Matt Rego at 216.815.1122.

