Advantest to Exhibit Highly Efficient Test Solution for Automotive Sensors at ADAS Sensors 2018 Conference in Detroit on April 4-5

TOKYO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE:6857) will showcase its advanced test solution for microelectronic pressure sensors used in making advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for the global automotive market at table #4 during the ADAS Sensors 2018 conference, April 4-5 at the DoubleTree Hotel Detroit-Dearborn.



The quickly adjustable HA7200 system can apply the exact temperature and pressure needed to conduct final testing of on-board pressure sensors. The unit is capable of testing as many as four sensors in parallel, improving throughput for trimming and inspection operations. In addition, it can be integrated with Advantest's scalable EVA100 measurement system to form a sensor test cell with the versatility to be used in design evaluation, prototyping and mass production. Several customers are currently employing the test cell to evaluate pressure sensors for motor vehicles.

"The use of sensors in automobiles is growing over a wide range of applications, from reducing fuel consumption to developing self-driving cars," said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications at Advantest. "Efficient test solutions are needed to ensure the sensors' performance and reliability while also reducing the turnaround time for developing new products."

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

