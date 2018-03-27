IBITX Software Limited Announces New Director

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBITX Software Limited (OTCMKTS:IBXS) is proud to announce the addition of a new Director of the Board, as acting CFO of IBITx Software Inc, Eduardo Encio adds great value to the Board, with a seasoned track record in Banking and Financial markets essential for growing the new digital economy of crypto-currency trading and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) globally.



Mr. Eduardo Encio, Age 57, with a BSc in Commerce and Major in Accounting, has been in the Banking Sector for over 30 years with 12 years in an executive management role. From February 2004 to present he has acted as the Branch Manager of CTBC Bank managing, planning, organizing, and running business operations, profitability, and generation programs. His experience in maximizing deposit investment relationships with existing clients is ideal for the iBITx virutual currency exchange growth strategy. Aug 1992 to September 1995 Mr. Encio worked for Union Bank ensuring as a Branch Accountant and Front Desk specialist that the bank advanced the business relationships with existing clients and ensured the branch operating efficiency and quality service delivery consistent with the established bank policies and procedures. From August 1984 to August 1992 for InterBank (The International Corporate Bank) as the resident transaction controller. Taking control of the pre-review/post audit and ensuring all branch transactions are in accordance with the Bank, BSP, and AMLA existing policies and procedures. With the strong compliance background, Mr. Encio is the back bone of procedures, governance, and transparency within the iBITx exchange project.



About IBITX Software Inc



IBITx is a dynamic new type of currency exchange software which matches new Initial Currency Offerings (ICOs) and those interested in buying those currencies in a single platform for "Offerings" as well as a "free market" trading system for an after market trading of all available Crypto and Virtual Currencies registered on the platform. The platform can be licensed to broker dealers, or firms interested in launching their own crypto-currency exchange in partnership with IBITX utilizing the Software as a Service (SAAS) model, or users can login directly to the IBITX trading system, and make online payments and transactions in Crypto-Currency.



http://www.ibitxsoftware.com. (Exchange Platform as www.ibitx.com)



IBITX Software Inc

Rose Marie D. Araos

Info@ibitx.com

http://www.ibitxsoftware.com



Forward-Looking Statements



