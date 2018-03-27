Advanced Emissions Solutions to Present at Sidoti Spring 2018 Emerging Growth Convention

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference on Thursday, March 29th at 3:15 p.m. ET in New York City.



Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide emissions solutions to customers in the power generation and other industries.

ADA-ES, Inc. ("ADA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ("ADES") that provides emissions control solutions for coal-fired power generation and industrial boiler industries. With more than 25 years of experience developing advanced mercury control solutions, ADA delivers proprietary environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled boilers to meet emissions regulations. These solutions enhance existing air pollution control equipment, maximizing capacity and improving operating efficiencies. Our track record includes securing more than 40 US and international patents for emissions control technology and systems and selling the most activated carbon injection systems for power plant mercury control in North America. For more information on ADA, and its products and services, visit www.adaes.com.

Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group") is a 42.5% owned joint venture by ADA that provides ADA's patented Refined Coal ("RC") CyClean™ technology to enhance combustion of and reduce emissions of NOx and mercury from coals in cyclone boilers and ADA's patented M-45™ and M-45-PC™ technologies for Circulating Fluidized Bed boilers and Pulverized Coal boilers respectively.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the presentation and slides referenced herein include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a "safe harbor" for such statements in certain circumstances. The forward-looking statements include statements or expectations regarding the timing, availability and content of the presentation, future growth, amount and timing of production of RC, longevity of operations at utilities with RC facilities, significance of coal in future electricity generation, process regarding the sale or lease of RC facilities, TG cash flow and ability to make distributions and use of such distributions; future revenues, expenses, cash flow, liquidity, and other financial and accounting measures; ability to rebuild investor visibility and understanding of value; and related matters. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to, changes and timing in laws, regulations, IRS interpretations or guidance, accounting rules and any pending court decisions, legal challenges to or repeal of them; changes in prices, economic conditions and market demand; the ability of the RC facilities to produce coal that qualifies for tax credits; the timing, terms and changes in contracts for RC facilities, or failure to lease or sell RC facilities; impact of competition; availability, cost of and demand for alternative tax credit vehicles and other technologies; technical, start-up and operational difficulties; availability of raw materials; loss of key personnel; reductions in operating costs may be less than expected; inability to comply with the terms of loan agreements; intellectual property infringement claims from third parties; the outcome of pending litigation; seasonality and other factors discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult the Company's SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of ADES securities. The Company's forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

