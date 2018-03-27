Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP), or "Hi-Crush", today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Hosting the call will be Robert E. Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer and Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 407-0789, or for international callers, (201) 689-8562. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13677983. The replay will be available until May 16, 2018.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Event Calendar and Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

The slide presentation to be referenced on the call will also be on Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Event Calendar and Presentations section.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a premier provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American energy industry. Our portfolio of purpose-built production facilities is capable of producing 13.4 million tons per year of high-quality monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process, necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Our Wisconsin production facilities' direct access to major U.S. railroads enhances our delivery capabilities into consuming basins, while our strategically located owned and operated in-basin terminals as well as our Texas production facility positions us within close proximity to significant activity in all major oil and gas basins for advantageous truck transportation. Our integrated distribution system, enhanced by our innovative PropStream logistics solution, efficiently delivers proppant the "last mile" into the blender, providing customers surety of supply from mine to wellsite. For more information, visit www.hicrush.com.

