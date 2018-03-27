Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28

BEDMINSTER, N.J. and DUBLIN, Ireland, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health, is proud to support and participate in the first annual National Triglycerides Day on March 28th. This awareness day calls attention to the importance of knowing triglyceride levels and the steps we can take to live healthier lives such as diet and exercise.



Amarin would like to commend recognition of National Triglycerides Day by patient advocacy groups and professional societies from a variety of therapeutic areas who represent patients and healthcare professionals dedicated to improving and advancing patient care, including:

American College of Cardiology (ACC)

American Pharmacists Association (APhA)

American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

DiabetesSisters

Endocrine Society

Hormone Health Network

Metabolic Endocrine Education Foundation (MEEF)

National Kidney Foundation (NKF)

Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association (PCNA)

Vascular Biology Working Group (VBWG)



Triglycerides are a type of fat (lipid) found in the blood. The liver makes triglycerides. Many of the foods eaten contain triglycerides. After eating, any extra calories that the body doesn't need right away are converted into triglycerides. These fatty substances are stored in fat cells. They are later released and circulated through the bloodstream to be used as energy by cells. But, as with "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C), too much can be harmful. Most dietary fats are triglycerides.1 High triglycerides are associated with cardiovascular risk, even in people with well-controlled LDL-C.2, 3, 4, 5

Normal triglyceride levels are generally less than 150 mg/dL; borderline high levels are between 150 and 199 mg/dL; high levels are between 200 and 499 mg/dL; and very high levels are 500 mg/dL and over.1

Patients and healthcare professionals need to know about the hidden risks associated with high triglycerides. National Triglycerides Day is an important opportunity to encourage patients to learn more about their triglyceride levels and to take action towards living a healthy life, starting with talking to their healthcare professionals.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin's product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. For more information about Amarin visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (http://www.amarincorp.com/), the investor relations website (http://investor.amarincorp.com/), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin's investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

References

1 Cardiosmart.org. Very High Triglycerides. Available at: https://www.cardiosmart.org/Heart-Conditions/High-Cholesterol/High-Cholesterol-Home/Very-High-Triglycerides.

2 Budoff M. Triglycerides and triglyceride-rich lipoproteins in the causal pathway of cardiovascular disease. Am J Cardiol. 2016;118:138-145.

3 Toth PP, Granowitz C, Hull M, et al. High triglycerides increase cardiovascular events, medical costs, and resource utilization in a real-world analysis of statin-treated patients with high cardiovascular risk and well-controlled low-density lipoprotein cholesterol [abstract]. Circulation. 2017;136(suppl):A15187.

4 Nordestgaard BG. Triglyceride-rich lipoproteins and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease - New insights from epidemiology, genetics, and biology. Circ Res. 2016;118:547-563.

5 Nordestgaard BG, Varbo A. Triglycerides and cardiovascular disease. Lancet. 2014; 384: 626–635.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Elisabeth Schwartz

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Amarin Corporation plc

In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315

investor.relations@amarincorp.com



Lee M. Stern

Trout Group

In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992

lstern@troutgroup.com



Media Inquiries:

Kristie Kuhl

Finn Partners

In U.S.: +1 (212) 583-2791

Kristie.kuhl@finnpartners.com