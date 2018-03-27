Bona and Naismith Awards Form Partnership and Create New Award

Atlanta, GA, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the Naismith Trophy, today announced the creation of a new college basketball award, and formed an agreement with a new presenting partner, Bona, the world leader in hardwood floor care and maintenance since 1919. The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year presented by Bona will annually recognize the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball player who excels on the defensive end of the court. This new addition further bolsters the Naismith Awards family that features the Citizen Naismith Trophy College Players of the Year and Werner Ladder Naismith College Coaches of the Year awards, as well as honors for lifetime achievement and high school players and coaches of the year honors.

For decades, most professional and collegiate athletes have played on floors finished with Bona Sport® waterborne finishes, sealers and paints. Bona provides the most complete system of sport products in the industry including waterborne and oil modified finishes, paint, machines, abrasives, adhesives and a fast, effective maintenance system.

"The Naismith Awards are an honored sports tradition we have admired for years. Bona is thrilled to now be part of the Naismith family," said Tiffany Baird, brand manager, Bona US. "From 28 professional basketball floors such as the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, to a wide range of collegiate floors, to the men's and women's floors this weekend, Bona's suite of products are the standard for durable and safe sport floors."

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year presented by Bona will recognize the top performers who excel in "protecting the rim" with a mid-season All-Defensive Team, as well as an end-of-season All- Defensive team.

The deal was structured by PSP Partner Marketing Executive Vice President Thom Hering in New York.

"Bona is recognized as a global leader in the installation and protection of hardwood floors, which creates a tremendous platform to activate in college basketball," said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. "We believe strongly in recognizing all facets of the game, and this partnership allows us to focus on defensive stalwarts, while also growing our tremendous family of awards and partners."

An industry leader for nearly 100 years, Bona products are proven to be the most durable and beautiful finishes in the industry, Bona waterborne finishes are GREENGUARD GOLD certified for indoor air quality and Bona SuperCourt® hardwood floor cleaners are Green Seal™ certified. From home to office to commercial buildings to gyms around the world, Bona innovates the best for beautiful hardwood floors.

The 2018 Naismith Defensive Men's Player of the Year will be announced on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas. The entire awards presentation, held at Pearl Stable, will be broadcast live at www.Facebook.com/NaismithTrophy and also simulcast on Sirius XM ESPNU Radio, Channel 84. The women's winner will be recognized after the season on her college campus.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Celebrating 50 Years of the Citizen Naismith Trophy

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, which have become the most prestigious national honors in all of college basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the Naismith Trophy recognizes the top Men's and Women's College Basketball Players of the Year. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the Men's and Women's College Basketball Coaches of the Year, Boys' and Girls' High School Basketball Players and Coaches of the Year, Basketball Officials and Outstanding Contributors to the game. Celebrating its 50th year by honoring past winners, the Citizen Naismith Trophy was first presented to UCLA's Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in 1969. Old Dominion's Anne Donovan won the inaugural Women's Citizen Naismith Trophy in 1983.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally-conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

