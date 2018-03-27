Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces $70 MM Bought Deal Offering

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America.



CALGARY, Alberta, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:EIT) (TSX:EIT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by Scotia Capital Inc. ("Scotia Capital") to sell, 2,800,000 Cumulative Redeemable Series 2 Preferred Units (3,220,000 Cumulative Redeemable Series 2 Preferred Units if the over-allotment described below is exercised in full) of the Fund ("Series 2 Preferred Units"), on a "bought deal" basis, at a price of $25.00 per Series 2 Preferred Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million (approximately $80.5 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) (the "Offering").

Holders of the Series 2 Preferred Units will be entitled to fixed cumulative preferential cash distributions of $1.20 per Series 2 Preferred Unit per annum, as and when declared, which will accrue from the date of issue and will be payable quarterly on the 15th day of March, June, September and December in each year. On or after March 15, 2025, the Series 2 Preferred Units will be retractable for cash, at the option of the holder, for $25.00 per Series 2 Preferred Unit, together with any accrued and unpaid distribution in respect of such Series 2 Preferred Units, less any tax required by law to be deducted therefrom. The Series 2 Preferred Units are provisionally rated Pfd-2 (high) by Dominion Bond Rating Service Limited.

The Fund has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 Series 2 Preferred Units at the Offering Price on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following closing of the Offering.

The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the Offering in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund.

The Series 2 Preferred Units will be offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Offering is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about April 17, 2018.

The Fund's regular monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit for unitholders of EIT.UN units remains unchanged. The Fund has maintained the $0.10 per unit monthly distribution since August 2009, through varying market conditions.

The Fund's annual voluntary redemption feature for unitholders of EIT.UN units remains unchanged. Once a date has been set for the 2018 annual redemption, the Fund will issue a news release with the details.

The Series 2 Preferred Units have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirement of such Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About the Fund

The Fund is one of Canada's largest, diversified closed-end investment funds. The Fund's units are listed on the TSX under the symbol EIT.UN and the Fund's series 1 preferred units are listed on the TSX under the symbol EIT.PR.A. The Fund is actively managed and invests in a diversified portfolio of income-generating and capital growth-oriented securities listed primarily on the TSX. The Fund is designed to maximize distributions and net asset value for the benefit of its unitholders. The Fund is managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Canoe Financial LP.

About Canoe Financial LP

Canoe is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $4.5 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds, flow-through limited partnerships and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial LP is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe has expanded from its Calgary head office to across Canada, including offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal.

