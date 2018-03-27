Sentieo Announces $6M in First Institutional Round of Funding Led by Clocktower Ventures and Long Focus Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo, the next-generation financial research platform, today announced $6 million in funding led by Clocktower Ventures and Long Focus Capital. They are joined by angel investors including former Thomson Financial CEO David Flaschen, StockTwits Founder Howard Lindzon, Adobe CPO Scott Belsky, Moat President Aniq Rahman, and several top executives from leading investment managers. The funding follows a year of exponential growth for Sentieo, where the company tripled its client base and more than doubled its employee count. Building on this momentum, Sentieo will use the new capital to expand its platform offerings and accelerate global growth.



Launched in late 2015, Sentieo organizes the world's financial information to make investment teams more productive. Over the past decade, consumer-grade productivity tools have made great strides in improving the way we work, yet the tools available to professional investors have not kept pace. Sentieo offers a new way for investment teams to search financial data, manage documents, and collaborate seamlessly in a secure cloud-based platform.

Sentieo processes over 20 million financial documents from over 64,000 global companies to deliver crucial information in seconds using natural language processing algorithms. Its integrated research management system streamlines search, document management, and collaboration for financial teams. Sentieo's platform is also at the forefront of analyzing massive volumes of "alternative" data to aid investment decisions.

This funding caps off a year of rapid growth, where Sentieo grew its client base from 150 to over 450 clients, including five of the world's top ten hedge funds. Sentieo also counts many Fortune 500 corporations, leading investment banks, and other asset managers among its clients. The company, now over 130 employees strong, also recently announced the hire of Chief Operating Officer David Lichtblau, the former CEO of ETF.com.

"As former financial analysts ourselves, Sentieo was born out of a very personal need for better tools to aid investment decision-making and Alpha generation," said Alap Shah, CEO and Cofounder of Sentieo. "We applied our own experience to create a unique, multidimensional solution that provides clients with the powerful and intuitive tools that they need. This latest round of funding positions Sentieo to continue building out the platform, while further accelerating growth."

Serving a global customer base, Sentieo has a team of 130 with offices in San Francisco, New York, and New Delhi, India.

