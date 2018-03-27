Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Will Reach USD 10.62 Billion by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Polymerase Chain Reaction Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables and Software) and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 - 2023". According to the report, global polymerase chain reaction market was valued at approximately USD 7.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10.62 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Polymerase chain reaction is a laboratory technique used to copy a particular region of DNA. The main goal of PCR is to make enough copies of the targeted region of DNA so that the copies can be used for analysis. There are five core ingredients required to set up PCR namely DNA template, primers, DNA nucleotides, Taq polymerase, and buffer. PCR is very precise technique and can be used to amplify a specific short DNA strand in a mixture of DNA molecules. Before PCR, the DNA segments were amplified by using vectors in bacteria. This process took weeks to get the amplified DNA. As PCR is faster than this technique, PCR was readily accepted on the global level. PCR is also more efficient than the conventional techniques used for amplification.

The polymerase chain reaction market is segmented on the basis of product into instruments, reagents and consumables and software. Instrument segment is further sub-segmented into standard PCR systems, real-time PCR systems, and digital PCR systems. Reagents and consumables segment is expected to dominate the market.

North America is expected to dominate the global polymerase chain reaction market due to increasing demand for fast, accurate and affordable diagnosis in healthcare. The growth is also attributed to the presence of sophisticated diagnostics laboratories and acceptance of novel assay technologies.

Europe is the second largest regional market and is expected to show significant growth in the years to come due to the rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, cardiometabolic disorders and other disorders.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast years. This is due to increase in the geriatric population and also the growing investment in research and development by the government and private investors. In Asia Pacific, India and China are expected to exhibit growth at a high rate.

Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to witness the least growth in comparison to other regions. In Latin America, Brazil is expected to show higher growth among other regions.

Some of the key players in the global polymerase chain reaction market include Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN, Becton Dickinson & Company and Thermo Fischer Scientific. Major players are frequently engaged in mergers & acquisitions to retain their market share and diversify their product portfolio.

This report segments the global polymerase chain reaction market as follows:

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Product Segment Analysis

Instruments

Standard PCR Systems Real-Time PCR Systems Digital PCR Systems

Reagents and Consumables

Software

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals

Academics and Research Organization

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

