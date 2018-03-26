Bravo's "Sell It Like Serhant" to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Bravo's "Sell It Like Serhant" will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Ryan Serhant, Star of Show, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Bravo

Bravo Media is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network has a diverse slate of original programming that includes scripted series "Imposters," "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce," and the recently announced anthology series "Dirty John," along with unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning "Top Chef," "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm" and the popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises. Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Available in 87 million homes, Bravo is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Bravo anywhere: On Demand, online or across mobile and connected TVs. Bravo has been an NBCUniversal cable network since December 2002 and first launched in December 1980.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-