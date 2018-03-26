Simmons First National Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ:SFNC) today announced it expects to release first quarter 2018 earnings at 5:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, April 23. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 24. Those interested can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 4198919. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at www.simmonsbank.com.



Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total assets of $15.1 billion as of December 31, 2017 conducting financial operations throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SFNC."

