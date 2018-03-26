Robert Webster Appointed to The Oneida Group Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oneida Group, one of the world's leading marketers of dining and food preparation products, today announced the appointment of Robert "Rob" Webster to the company's Board of Directors.



"Rob is an accomplished business executive, as well as a representative of one of our largest and most constructive shareholders, with an impressive background in strategic financial positioning," said David Weinstein, chairman of the Board. "His diverse board experience will bring a unique perspective to our current Board, and we look forward to leveraging his financial insights."

"The Oneida Group has made impressive progress in a short time on its turnaround, which I have followed with interest," said Webster, "I look forward to the opportunity to work with the Board and management team to contribute to the company's continued transformation."

Rob Webster is a Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director of Twin Haven Capital Partners, an investment management firm primarily focused on middle market private equity companies. Rob's prior experience includes eight years with Pequot Capital Management as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Rob also has over eight years of experience at KPMG, including service as a Partner in the mergers and acquisitions and audit practices. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Impresa Holdings Acquisition Corporation. Rob has previously served on the Board of Directors for eleven other companies, including MetroPCS Wireless, Primeco Cellular, Uno Restaurant Holdings, and General Maritime, Inc., among others.

About The Oneida Group

Driven by devotion to design, The Oneida Group (formerly EveryWare Global) is recognized for providing quality tabletop and kitchen solutions through its consumer, foodservice, and specialty channels. The company's global platform allows it to market and distribute internationally its total portfolio of products including bakeware, beverageware, serveware, storageware, flatware, dinnerware, crystal, buffetware and hollowware; premium spirit bottles; cookware; gadgets; candle and floral glass containers; and other kitchen products, all under a broad collection of widely-recognized brands, including Oneida, Anchor Hocking, Sant' Andrea, Buffalo, Delco and Fire-King. Anchor Hocking, LLC and Oneida Ltd. are subsidiaries of The Oneida Group. Additional information can be found at www.theoneidagroup.com, www.anchorhocking.com, www.anchorhockingbottles.com, www.oneida.com, and www.foodservice.oneida.com.

For further information, contact:

Erika Schoenberger, General Counsel

The Oneida Group Inc.

740-681-6417

erika.schoenberger@theoneidagroup.com