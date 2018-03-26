Helsinn Advanced Synthesis wins across all categories at the 2018 CMO Leadership Awards

For the fourth year running, Helsinn Advanced Synthesis has won first place in all core award categories at the 2018 CMO Leadership Awards; Quality, Reliability, Capabilities, Expertise, Compatibility, and Service.

Biasca, Switzerland, March 22, 2018 - Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces that its Swiss manufacturing company, Helsinn Advanced Synthesis SA, has won awards for the fourth year running in all categories at the 2018 CMO Leadership Awards. The awards, which recognize the leading contract manufacturing organizations, are based on customer feedback gathered by Industry Standard Research.

The awards are the pre-eminent event in the contract manufacturing calendar, and previous winners include AbbVie, Pfizer and GSK.

Helsinn won awards [in the overall and small pharma categories] for Quality, Reliability, Capabilities, Expertise, Compatibility and Service.

Helsinn's quality, expertise and commitment to its clients was recognized and highlighted at the presentation of the CMO Leadership Awards held on March 21st, 2018, at the W Hotel, Lexington Avenue, New York. As a recipient of the awards, Helsinn is also featured in the annual award supplement produced by Life Science Leader who hosts the awards. The supplement is an important resource for sponsors and CMOs alike.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "It is a great honour for Helsinn to have been recognised for the fourth year running for the all-round quality of our manufacturing. Helsinn Advanced Synthesis is a cornerstone of Helsinn's business and is also a highly-trusted partner for industry. Winning across all categories for another consecutive year is a great accomplishment, a testament to the quality and hard work of the staff."

Waldo Mossi, Helsinn Advanced Synthesis's General Manager, commented: "Our quality is our calling card, and the recognition of our peers is critical to our reputation. I would like to thank the outstanding team at Helsinn Advanced Synthesis for their reliably high-quality work and their relentless commitment."

"The awards are in recognition of the highest level of accomplishment that drug development and manufacturing organizations have attained in serving the needs of their biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers and partners," Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma, commented. "They are especially meaningful because recipients are only evaluated by the customers they have actually worked with, and include the six critical categories of capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service. An award in any of these categories adds to the distinction and reputation of CMOs throughout the global drug discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing industries."

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

About Helsinn Advanced Synthesis SA:

Helsinn Advanced Synthesis SA is the manufacturing division of the Helsinn Group and develops and manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), cGMP Advanced Intermediates, High Potency APIs (HPAPIs) and anticancer compounds for third parties from clinical phase to commercial supply on an exclusive basis. The production plant is located in Biasca, Switzerland. The Biasca site is routinely inspected by the FDA and other global regulatory agencies. Production scale ranges from grams (HPAPIs and anticancer), up to tens of tons (APIs) in plants fully dedicated to cGMP manufacturing.

