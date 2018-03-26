PAX Unveils its Powerful Solution at RETAILTECH Japan

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAX Technology Limited (HKSE stock code:00327.HK), one of the world's leading electronic payment terminals solutions providers, unveiled its powerful solution at the RetailTech show in Tokyo early this month.



Many visitors were impressed by PAX's attractive product portfolio, especially by the pocket-sized S920F mobile terminal and new Android series which aroused great interest.

With the prevalence of digital money in Japan, Felica has become the mainstream of contactless payment technology. Since most of the devices in Japan cannot support various types of cards on one single machine causing inconvenience to merchants and customers, which has left room for PAX to enter Japan payment market with the all-in-one solution - S920F which can support all card payment transactions ranging from Felica, Japanese credit card to International credit card.

The all-in-one S920F can help merchants to replace traditional devices with lower operating cost and effectively improve and modernize their retail checkout areas. It speeds up the checkout process and provides better business management for merchants by integrating core retail elements such as payment device, receipt printer and electronic signature pad, into a single elegant unit with small desktop footprint.

The S920F has been deployed since Q4 2017 and commenced services in Hokkaido, Kyoto, Hiroshima, and Sendai. It has become a widely recognized solution by offering customer with comprehensive payment options and new business opportunities to merchants.

Besides, the PAX E-Series integrated Smart ECR retail units and A-Series Smart POS terminals also aroused a lot of interest, as they are considered as the best in class for merchants to offer an omni-channel payment experience and as a platform for offering new services.

Ms. Heidi Hoo, General Manager for the Asia Pacific region at PAX, said, "This is the official launch of PAX Solution in Japanese market and we are delighted by the levels of interest shown to our innovative solutions. The Tokyo Olympic Games brings strong demands of payment solution, and PAX is very confident of providing the best in class solution to Japanese market together with our partners, and previous success in Rio Olympics and 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. We expect strong sales growth from Japan in the future."

