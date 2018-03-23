Guggenheim Investments Declares Equity Exchange Traded Funds Quarterly Distributions

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the investment management division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced that the following Guggenheim equity exchange traded funds ("ETFs") have declared quarterly distributions. The table below summarizes the distribution for each Fund.



Share ENY Guggenheim Canadian Energy Income ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.0475 HGI Guggenheim International Multi-Asset Income ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.1408 CVY Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.2303 LVL Guggenheim S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.0286 SEA Guggenheim Shipping ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.0819 WREI Wilshire US REIT ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.2611 GHII Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.2519 DJD Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF 3/26/2018 3/27/2018 3/29/2018 $ 0.1773

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located on the Fund's website under the "Literature" tab. Distributions may be comprised of sources other than income, which may not reflect actual Fund performance.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $250 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

Read a fund's prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at http://guggenheiminvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

The referenced funds are distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management business of Guggenheim Partners, LLC ("Guggenheim"), which includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors ("GFIA"), Security Investors, LLC ("SI"), the investment advisors to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC is affiliated with Guggenheim, SI, and GFIA.

1 Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 12.31.2017. The assets include leverage of $12.1bn for assets under management and $0.4bn for assets for which we provide administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.