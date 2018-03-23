INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Riot Blockchain, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018 – RIOT

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ("Riot Blockchain") (NASDAQ:RIOT) between October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite statements to the contrary, Riot Blockchain's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as shareholder Barry C. Honig, who had a previous working relationship with CEO and Chairman John O'Rourke; (2) Riot Blockchain never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Riot's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Riot Blockchain you have until April 18, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

