SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Kraton Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 – KRA

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Kraton Corporation ("Kraton") (NYSE:KRA) between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/kraton-corporation?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton's Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Kraton's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Kraton you have until April 27, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

