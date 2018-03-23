Announcing the Chuckwagon Driver for the 2018 Put the Boots to Hunger Campaign

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calgary Food Bank is pleased to announce that chuckwagon tarp sponsor, Burnet Duckworth & Palmer LLP (BD&P) has secured GMC Rangeland Derby driver Dustin Gorst to raise the BD&P Put the Boots to Hunger™ flag during this year's Calgary Stampede.



Celebrating its 10th year, the annual BD&P Put the Boots to Hunger™ Chuckwagon Tarp donation is pivotal to the success of this campaign. Throughout the ten days of the Calgary Stampede, a different business sponsors the chuckwagon tarp, as a unique fundraiser in support of the Calgary Food Bank.

In 2017, the campaign raised over $271,900 in food and funds between the tarp sponsorship and Food Bank involvement at many stampede breakfasts and barbeques. Since its inception in 2008, the campaign has raised over $4.1 million in food and funds.

For more information on the campaign, programs and services, visit calgaryfoodbank.com/boots.

