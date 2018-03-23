Chicago Innovation Award Winners to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Chicago Innovation, the organization that annually hosts the Chicago Innovation Awards, the Chicago region's foremost celebration of innovation, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, the winners of the 2017 Chicago Innovation Awards, along with Chicago's industry leaders and venture capitalists who comprised the organization's board, will ring the Closing Bell.

The event celebrates Chicago's rise as a leading hub of innovation. Recent accolades for Chicago include:

#1 start-up incubator in the world (1871)

#1 among U.S. cities in new and expanding corporate locations

#1 business school in the country (University of Chicago Booth School of Business)

#1 in direct foreign investment in North America

#1 most diversified economy in the U.S.; no one industry employs more than 12% of the workforce

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, March 26, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Chicago Innovation Media Contact:

Jake Sherman

847-875-6748

jsherman@kuczmarski.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.

About Chicago Innovation

Chicago Innovation was established in 2002 as the Chicago Innovation Awards, an annual ceremony to celebrate the most innovative products and services in the Chicago region. The organization has evolved into a year-round series of events and activities designed to educate, connect and celebrate innovators in the Chicago region. The organization's expansion includes the Chicago Student Invention Convention to empower Chicago's youth to be innovators, the Chicago Innovation Women Mentoring Co-op to support female innovators, a Corporate Match-Making program to connect large corporations with emerging start-ups, an Innovation MBA in partnership with IIT that offers real-world experiential learning and $10,000 scholarships, the Chicago Neighborhood Awards to promote innovation in Chicago's diverse neighborhoods, and the Winners Connection to support the growth of Chicago Innovation Award Winners. For more information, visit www.chicagoinnovation.com. To follow Chicago Innovation on social media, find it on Twitter (@Chi_Innovation) or Facebook (Chicago Innovation).

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-