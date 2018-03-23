Austin To Host First NGA Global Graphene Expo And Conference, October 15-17, 2018

OXFORD, Miss., March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Graphene Association's inaugural Global Graphene Expo and Conference will be held in one of the nation's fastest growing technology centers, Austin, Texas.



The October 15-17 event at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center will bring together current and future graphene stakeholders from around the world to focus on commercial applications of graphene, drive innovation, and promote and showcase graphene products and technologies. Graphene is the thinnest material known, is 200 times stronger than steel, highly conductive and is expected to play a major role in the world's technology future.

The Global Graphene Expo and Conference will include two days of plenary talks, panel discussions, graphene product and idea showcases, and investor pitches and interaction with exhibitors, according to Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Executive Director of the NGA.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in comprehensive dialogue and gain technological insight from the most influential players in the graphene commercial sector. The targeted round table format and tailored networking opportunities will allow attendees to gain critical market information and analysis from leaders in the field and form strategic partnerships," Dr. Jarrahi Cinker said.

The Global Graphene Expo's product and idea showcases provide a prime opportunity to highlight and showcase graphene-based products or seek collaboration and partnership from the audience. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to present ideas for the incorporation of graphene into existing products and suggest applications for entirely novel uses.

"The Global Graphene Expo is the place to pitch concepts, ideas and prototypes. Investors and entrepreneurs will be present to hear the latest graphene ideas. Selected applications will get the opportunity to present a 5-8 minute pitch to the entire audience," says Dr. Jarrahi Cinker.

Speakers will include leading professionals from around the world, including Dr. James Tour of Rice University; Dr. Kari Hjelt of Graphene Flagship, Sweden; Giulio Cesareo of Directa Plus, Italy; Ray Gibbs of Haydale Graphene Industries, United Kingdom; and Neill Ricketts of Versarien, United Kingdom.

The National Graphene Association is the main organization and body in the U.S. advocating and promoting the commercialization of graphene and addressing critical issues such as standards and policy development.

