StorageVault Clarifies Q1 2018 Ex-Dividend Date as March 28, 2018

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSX-V:SVI) further to its news release of March 20, 2018, StorageVault wishes to clarify that the ex-dividend date for its 2018 first quarter dividend of $0.00255 per common share will have an ex-dividend date of March 28, 2018.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

