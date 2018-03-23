Rubicon Labs Chairs Panel on IoT Security and Edge Computing at IoT Build 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Labs, a leader in providing secure identity, trust and control services for Internet of Things (IoT) markets, will moderate a session on "Security Issues and Practices in the IoT Edge Computing Era" at the IoT Build 2018 Conference in Silicon Valley next week. IoT Build brings together key IoT Platform and Service technologists to help users navigate the growing number of choices they face when embarking on IoT and AI strategies.



"The emergence of the Edge ecosystem has ushered in a new era for IoT networks," said Rod Schultz, chief product officer at Rubicon Labs. "Security is a critical component of successful edge computing, with users needing to authenticate, secure and control each connected device to help the IoT market achieve its full potential."

Schultz's panel -- "Security Issues and Practices in the IoT Edge Computing Era" -- will be held at 4:10 pm, Tuesday, March 27, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame.

In the session, Schultz and other leading members of EdgeX Foundry will identify the emergence of edge computing as a catalyst for IoT market growth, and discuss the various security issues and practices required to successfully deploy this ecosystem. Panel members bring both security and edge computing expertise and will debate and strategize how to create a responsive, efficient and long-term open source infrastructure for IoT.

The EdgeX Foundry is building a common open framework for IoT edge computing and an ecosystem of interoperable components that unifies the IoT marketplace and accelerates deployment of IoT solutions. Rubicon Labs is partnering with EdgeX Foundry to contribute secure solutions to the EdgeX platform such as innovative key management and IoT deployment control platforms.

About Rubicon Labs

Rubicon Labs provides trust, identity, and security for connected IoT devices. The Company believes secure identities are foundational to help the IoT market achieve its massive potential. Rubicon Labs has created a unique platform to provide security and identity seamlessly from the cloud to gateway and even to the most resource-constrained IoT endpoints.

Rubicon Labs' Identity Platform is delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), providing developers with a simple path to authenticate, secure and control their devices. Once identity is provisioned, data can be encrypted and signed, devices can be controlled with policies and over-the-air updates can be targeted to unique devices.

Rubicon Labs is based in San Francisco and operates an R&D center in Austin, Texas. The company is venture-backed by Third Point Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, and Akamai Technologies.

