The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Food, May 9th in New York City

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018

Artificially intelligent agriculture. Plant-based burgers that bleed and taste like beef. Sustainably caught fish, tracked from the hook to your plate. A look at how technology is informing—and transforming—everything we eat, drink, catch and grow.

Confirmed speakers include:



Kimbal Musk | Co-Founder, The Kitchen; 2017 Social Entrepreneur, Schwab Foundation



Sean Barrett | Founder, Dock to Dish



Patrick Brown | Founder and CEO, Impossible Foods



Anya Fernald | CEO, Belcampo



Isabelle Legeron | Founder, RAW WINE



Jordan Salcito | Director of Wine Special Projects, Momofuku; Founder, RAMONA and Bellus Wines

More speakers and demonstrations to be announced shortly.

For the most up to date information on programming, please visit: https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/food/

About the Festival:

Don't wait for the next life-changing innovation. Find it at The Future of Everything Festival. Join top Journal editors and an extraordinary group of thinkers, makers and doers as they explore the exciting changes transforming our world. From art to artificial intelligence, it's the definitive look ahead.

Get revelatory insights from must-see speakers, discover New York at its most innovative and experience amazing breakthroughs in robotics, neuro-tech and more at our Innovation Hub. Don't miss out—this is where the future takes shape.