The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Art, May 10th in New York City
NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|
Members of the press: For more information on complimentary press passes, please email: steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com and jessica.mara@dowjones.com
What is the future of the art market? How is digital culture reshaping creativity? And who are the most innovative artists to watch? The world's top gallerists, auctioneers, curators and artists explain.
Confirmed speakers include:
Ed Dolman | CEO, Phillips Auction House
Larry Gagosian | Founder and Owner, Gagosian Galleries
Nancy Spector | Artistic Director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Lia Chavez | Artist
Zach Lieberman | Artist; Researcher; Educator
Doug Woodham | Managing Partner, Art Fiduciary Advisors
Lauren Ridenhour | Independent Adviser
Andy Augenblick | President, Emigrant Bank Fine Art Finance; Vice Chairman, New York Private Bank & Trust
More speakers and demonstrations to be announced shortly.
For the most up to date information on programming, please visit: https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/art/
About the Festival:
Don't wait for the next life-changing innovation. Find it at The Future of Everything Festival. Join top Journal editors and an extraordinary group of thinkers, makers and doers as they explore the exciting changes transforming our world. From art to artificial intelligence, it's the definitive look ahead.
Get revelatory insights from must-see speakers, discover New York at its most innovative and experience amazing breakthroughs in robotics, neuro-tech and more at our Innovation Hub. Don't miss out—this is where the future takes shape.