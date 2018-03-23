The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Art, May 10th in New York City

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What is the future of the art market? How is digital culture reshaping creativity? And who are the most innovative artists to watch? The world's top gallerists, auctioneers, curators and artists explain.

Confirmed speakers include:



Ed Dolman | CEO, Phillips Auction House



Larry Gagosian | Founder and Owner, Gagosian Galleries



Nancy Spector | Artistic Director and Jennifer and David Stockman Chief Curator, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum



Lia Chavez | Artist



Zach Lieberman | Artist; Researcher; Educator



Doug Woodham | Managing Partner, Art Fiduciary Advisors



Lauren Ridenhour | Independent Adviser



Andy Augenblick | President, Emigrant Bank Fine Art Finance; Vice Chairman, New York Private Bank & Trust

More speakers and demonstrations to be announced shortly.

For the most up to date information on programming, please visit: https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/art/

About the Festival:

Don't wait for the next life-changing innovation. Find it at The Future of Everything Festival. Join top Journal editors and an extraordinary group of thinkers, makers and doers as they explore the exciting changes transforming our world. From art to artificial intelligence, it's the definitive look ahead.

Get revelatory insights from must-see speakers, discover New York at its most innovative and experience amazing breakthroughs in robotics, neuro-tech and more at our Innovation Hub. Don't miss out—this is where the future takes shape.