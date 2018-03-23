Seamus Fernandez to Join Guggenheim Securities as Pharmaceuticals Analyst

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Seamus Fernandez will join the firm in June as a Senior Analyst and Senior Managing Director in a planned expansion of the firm's Healthcare Research team. He will focus on companies in the pharmaceuticals industry globally and coordinate the firm's research coverage of therapeutics.



Mr. Fernandez joins Guggenheim from LEERINK Partners, where he spent more than 10 years and served as a Managing Director covering major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as specialty pharmaceuticals. Previous to joining LEERINK in 2006, he was a member of the Pharmaceuticals team at Cowen and Company's Research Division. Mr. Fernandez began his career as a Research Associate at the University of Pennsylvania's Department of Neurosurgery.

"We are excited for Seamus to join our Healthcare Research team," said Stefano Natella, Director of Equity Research. "His deep industry knowledge, his ability to focus on the long-term issues driving this sector, and his differentiated approach to research will be key assets for our expanding research department. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim."

Mr. Fernandez received his B.A. in Chemistry from Williams College.

