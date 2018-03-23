Datametrex Announces Appointment of New CEO for Ronin Blockchain

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Frank, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Ronin Blockchain Corp. ("Ronin") effective immediately. Mr. Frank, as President of Mifran Consulting, provided advisory services to emerging technology public companies in the areas of M&A, financing, operations, and business development. In the past, he served as the CEO of Sprylogics International and currently sits on the board of AnalytixInsight and Ronin. He has had several exits in the technology sector including one to Intuit Corporation, and has also advised many early stage firms.



"Ronin Blockchain has an incredible opportunity to scale and take advantage of one of the largest cryptomining footprints in the sector today. I look forward to working with the knowledgeable team at Ronin as the industry matures," said Michael Frank, CEO of Ronin Blockchain.

"Michael has been a key advisor and consultant to Datametrex over the past year. We are extremely pleased that he has joined Ronin Blockchain as CEO. His experience, contacts, and understanding of the cryptomining sector will add tremendous value," said Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Ronin Blockchain Corp.

Ronin is a private company located in Vancouver B.C. Ronin's objective is to become a large player in the industrial Blockchain mining sector.

Ronin's business model is based on an industrial scale Blockchain platform, which enables the company to access and manage global cryptocurrency mining. Ronin has the potential to provide state of the art mining capability across the world and to utilize its scale, beginning in China, to maximize efficiency and profitability across the arbitrage opportunities that exist for GPU-based mining. Additionally, Ronin will use its advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms for currency and system optimization. Ronin will also use API protocols to eventually make more efficient integration from mining to mobile wallets. Ronin has a binding agreement with GoSun Group ("GoSun") for up to 150 MW in capacity. GoSun was founded in 2006 and is one of China's largest infrastructure and networking companies with over 90 operating data centers in China.

Additionally, Ronin also has a footprint in Vernon, Quebec and is seeking other jurisdictions.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its joint venture company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

