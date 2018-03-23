SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 14, 2018

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ("Acadia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ACHC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017 (the "Class Period"), including in connection with an August 22, 2017 public offering (the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/achc.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information to investors. The complaint specifically alleges that the Company: (1) falsely stated that the quality of its U.K. operations gave it a "competitive strength," which would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) issued false and misleading guidance about its actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and earnings per share ("EPS").

On October 24, 2017, Acadia revealed its financial results for the third quarter of 2017. The Company suffered a drastic shortfall in EBITDA for its U.K. facilities, supposedly due to a "lower census and higher operating costs," and lowered its financial guidance for 2017, which included lowering its EPS guidance by as much as $0.24 per share. Following these announcements, Acadia stock dropped 26% to a close at $32.68 per share on October 25, 2017.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/achc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Acadia you have until May 14, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com