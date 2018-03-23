iFresh to Present at the 143rd National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference on March 27, 2018

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. ("iFresh" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that the company's management team will present at the 143rd National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Westin New York at Times Square in New York City. Mr. Long Deng, the chairman and CEO of iFresh will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



"We are pleased with the opportunity to showcase iFresh and for investors to learn more about our unique business model and strategic development plan," said Mr. Long Deng, Chairman and CEO of iFresh. "We look forward to meeting with members of the investment community at NIBA and introducing them to our company."

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc., headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, and six iFresh-managed stores, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

About NIBA

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 143 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA's member firms have a 37-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $15 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million.

Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: ifmk@dgipl.com