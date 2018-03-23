Nuvus Corp Signs Letter of Intent With Kunjani Group - Nuvus Brings Its Bio-Agriculture & Blockchain Technology Solutions to Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — NUVUS Corp., a pioneer in bio-agricultural technology, announced today that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Kunjani Group to expand its global reach into Sub-Sahara Africa. NUVUS' Blockchain solution, built on IBM's Hyperledger, will use GETX cryptocurrency, for a first-of-a-kind seed to patient tracking solution in the bio-pharma industry. For the first time, regulators will be able to track the entire chain of custody of bio-agricultural products from purchasing seed to dispensing to patients. NUVUS Corp.'s solutions promote greater efficiencies for higher quality yields by efficiently managing energy, water and nutrients.



"Partnering with Kunjani Group allows NUVUS Corp. to begin its global expansion through a strong partnership and efficient use of our resources," said Sam Talari, Nuvus Corp's CEO. "We are encouraged by the evolving regulations around the globe that places NUVUS in the right place at the right time. NUVUS grow automation and Blockchain technology validates and verifies the entire supply chain to promote patient safety by understanding the origin and life of the plant in the bio-agricultural industry." Said Talari.



"Sub-Sahara Africa has a rich agricultural history that demands greater efficiencies in order to be sustainable—from water to soil nutrition. Kunjani Group is committed to promoting sustainable agricultural practices throughout the region," said Harris Blass, Kunjani Group Managing Director. "With NUVUS Corp, Kunjani will bring the latest technology to the bio-agricultural industry that will set the stage for developing countries to compete with developed countries. The practical application of NUVUS Blockchain means Kunjani Group will be first to market innovative solutions in Sub-Sahara Africa to serve the market and regulators to ensure patient safety in the ever emerging bio-agricultural market."



Founded in 2013, NUVUS Corp. is a leading provider of bio-agricultural automation technologies and is building the first seed to patient tracking system on a global exchange built on Blockchain for use in the emerging hemp industry and will use GETX cryptocurrency to create AML / KYC transparency in transactions. Kunjani Group is registered in the Cayman Islands and operates in Sub-Sahara Africa. The licensing agreement contemplated by the Letter of Intent will provide Kunjani Group with the exclusive license to sell and distribute NUVUS technologies throughout Sub-Sahara Africa.

For more information:

Harris Blass

Kunjani Group

+27 (82) 450 1000

HBlass@KunjaniGroup.com

About Nuvus Corp (Parent Company of HempTech Corp)

Nuvus Corp, a Nevada Corporation, through its business units and subsidiaries, provides Advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), Precise Cognitive Automation, Sophisticated Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Grow Systems, Modular Grow facilities, Power & Energy Services, Consulting Services and Financing for the cultivators and Medium to Large Scale Growing Facilities. HempTech Corp is subsidiary of Nuvus Corp.

To request further information about Nuvus, please email us at info@nuvuscorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.nuvuscorp.com or visit us at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/nuvuscorp or on Twitter @nuvuscorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.





Contact: Media Contact Nuvus Corp. Http://www.nuvuscorp.com info@nuvuscorp.com (727) 474-1810 Twitter - @nuvuscorp Facebook - nuvuscorp