Glance Announces New App Version and Appointment of Investor Relations Consultants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) ​is pleased to announce the release of a new version of the Glance Pay App (available for iOS and Android) which has been updated to reflect Glance's new branding, an improved user experience, new options for quick serve for varying mobile device capabilities, and enhancements for U.S. dollar payments in support of Glance's planned U.S. launch.



The enhanced user interface functionality makes it easier for consumers to use the app and access their rewards and promotions to further encourage users to visit their favorite merchants. Quick serve payment enhancements provide a broader set of phone capabilities, supporting a wider range of merchants and consumers and delivering an improved user experience.

"We are excited about these app enhancements which further differentiate Glance in the mobile payments market," says Glance CEO Desmond Griffin. "With this latest version we are making it easier to use, adding important functionality, expanding our addressable market and setting the stage for our upcoming launch into the U.S."

Glance is also pleased to announce that it engaged Vincic Advisors as its investor relations consultants. Subsequent to this engagement, Christina Rao resigned her consultancy role as Vice President Investor Relations.

About Vincic Advisors

Vincic Advisors is a leading international consultancy focused on the delivery of investor relations, communications and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014, Vincic Advisors has helped clients from a broad cross section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets communications. Based in Toronto, the firm leverages the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions designed to help clients enhance long-term shareholder value.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased an end-to-end blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency intended to be integrated into the Glance Pay app.

