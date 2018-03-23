UPDATE -- Dropbox, Inc. (Nasdaq: DBX) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of Its IPO

ADVISORY, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people work together, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO).

In honor of the occasion, Co-Founder and CEO Drew Houston and Co-Founder Arash Ferdowsi, will ring the Opening Bell.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people and teams work together. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we're on a mission to unleash the world's creative energy by designing a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

