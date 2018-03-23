Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Will Reach USD 538.33 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Hydrazine Hydrate Market by Concentration Level (24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85% and 100%) for Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Polymerization & Blowing Agents and Agrochemicals - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2014 – 2022". According to the report, global hydrazine hydrate market was valued at USD 404.01 million in 2016, is expected to reach USD 538.33 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2017 and 2022.

The hydrazine hydrate is an inorganic compound which has an odor similar to ammonia. Hydrazine hydrate is used in various applications due to its versatile properties. Hydrazine hydrate is mainly used as a foaming agent in polymer foams. In agrochemicals, it helps in the manufacturing of pyrazole and its derivatives. Moreover, it is also used in the treatment of tuberculosis in the pharmaceuticals.

Browse through 95 Tables & 19 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2014 – 2022".

High use of hydrazine hydrate in end-user, such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemical, water treatment and polymerization & blowing agent is expected to drive the market in upcoming years. Furthermore, the carcinogenic property of the hydrazine hydrate may impact the growth of the market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing demand of hydrazine hydrate in polymer industries is expected offer ample opportunities in the coming years.

The global hydrazine hydrate market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, concentration level, and regions. On the basis of end-user, the global market can be segregated into water treatment, pharmaceuticals, polymerization & blowing agents, and agrochemicals. Hydrazine hydrate is widely used in agrochemicals for various purposes such as insecticides, pesticides, and fungicides, which in turn is expected to fuel the global hydrazine hydrate market. On the basis of concentration level market is classified into 24%-35%, 40%-55%, 60%-85% and 100%. Hydrazine hydrate possesses applications such as foamed core pipes, structural foam wood grain furniture food containers and vinyl sheets which are expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

The demand for fertilizers and pesticides is higher in the Asia Pacific as compared to other regions such as North America, Latin America, and Europe. China and India in the region are expected to spur the hydrazine hydrate market due to the growing agrochemicals industry and rapid economic growth. Moreover, the China-based manufacturers are manufacturing hydrazine hydrate to expand its existing production facilities for satisfying local needs of hydrazine hydrate, used majorly for manufacturing azodicarbonamide (ADC) required in the polymer industry.

Europe is expected to show moderate growth for hydrazine hydrate market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for polymer foams is likely to have an influential impact on the development curve of the hydrazine hydrate market in the coming years. The hydrazine hydrate is widely used in several products such as vinyl sheets, food containers, structural foam, foamed core pipes and wood grain furniture is expected to propel the growth of hydrazine hydrate in polymerization & blowing agent industry in the region.

North America was the second leading region for hydrazine hydrate market but due to stringent regulations owing to the health hazards and experimental trials on rodents, the growth rate was reduced. This region may show slower growth rate in the forecast timeframe as compared to Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The hydrazine hydrate market in Latin America is estimated to grow at considerable pace in the next few years. The demand for hydrazine hydrate is expected to grow in upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for hydrazine hydrate in water treatment and agrochemicals industry. However, a similar trend is observed in the Middle East and Africa owing to increased demand from agrochemical and polymer industry growth.

Some of the major players in hydrazine hydrate market are YAXING Chemical Co Ltd., Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company, Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd., Lonza Group Limited, Arkema SA, Weifang, and LANXESS. Other market participants functioning in the business are Tanshang Chen Hong Industrial Co., Ltd., Japan Fine Chemical Inc., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., and Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Company Ltd. among others.

The report segments the global hydrazine hydrate market as:

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: End-User Analysis

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Polymerization & Blowing Agents

Agrochemicals

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: Concentration Level

24%-35%

40%-55%

60%-85%

100%

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East & Africa

