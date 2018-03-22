Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference

BANGKOK, Thailand, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a leader in the supply of innovative solutions to improve intestinal health and productivity for livestock, announces that Dr. Hyun Soon Lillehoj, a senior research immunologist at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will present on alternatives to in-feed antibiotics at the Asia Pacific Poultry Conference (APPC) in Bangkok, being held March 25–27, 2018.



Dr. Lillehoj is recognized worldwide as a leading authority on the research and development of antibiotic alternatives for the prevention and treatment of poultry diseases. She is the recipient of numerous awards for excellence in research in poultry diseases and health that span her entire career. She will make her presentation, titled "Immune Modulation of Host Response to Coccidiosis and Necrotic Enteritis to Reduce Antibiotics," on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in the Crystal A Room, The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.

"Restrictions on the use of antibiotic growth promoters remain one of the biggest challenges for poultry producers," says Ron Cravens, president, Amlan International, a Nevada corporation. "We're delighted to bring Dr. Lillehoj's expertise to the APPC and, along with our depth of experience in innovative intestinal health additives, provide a productive dialogue on viable approaches to protecting animals from biotoxic challenges to enhance livestock health and performance."

